Officials say Honolulu ‘dodged a bullet’ as illegal fireworks light up the sky

A U-Haul van full of illegal fireworks seized, a brush fire in Hawaii Kai, and several serious injuries were just part what happened during last night’s New Year’s Eve festivities.

Emergency officials said we dodged a bullet and things weren’t bad compared to years past. But that doesn’t mean it was an uneventful night.

EMS said there were no fatalities or critical injuries last night, but they were still busy.

Hawaii skies were ablaze with illegal aerials last night. Honolulu police said the fireworks could be seen island wide.

But things weren’t as bad as they could have been.

HFD said neighbors helped put out small fires around the island.

Firefighters did respond to a brush fire in Hawaii Kai after an off-duty officer witnessed it. They were able to extinguish the fire before it got too close to any homes

EMS responded to 166 calls from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. this morning, down from 171 calls last year.

That includes three serious fireworks related injuries, including one on Mokihana Street in Kapahulu

“I heard he was playing with an M-80 and tried to pull the fuse. It’s not a smart idea. But when the firework went off, he injured his left hand,” Palolo resident Cortney Harada, said.

“I hope he’s ok. He’s in surgery, but [we] just [have] to hope for the best,” Harada continued when asked about his condition.

Emergency officials said the concern continues.

Police said the fireworks calls start at Thanksgiving and go until February.

Officials want to remind everyone to continue to be safe.

If you have any information about illegal fireworks, please contact police.

There were many illegal fireworks across the state, and while Honolulu police can’t catch everybody, they did make a bust.

“From the police standpoint, we did make a seizure of a van, a rental van in Kaneohe, last night who happened to be dropping off fireworks as it appears. The officer rolled up on him as he had his doors wide open and a truck full of illegal fireworks. We seized that, the total is still being tallied up on that,” Deputy Chief John McCarthy said.

Two individuals were cited and a felony investigation is underway.