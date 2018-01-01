Police investigating unattended death in Hanapepe

Kauai police found the body of a woman while investigating a brush fire in Hanapepe on Sunday night.

Authorities currently classify the case an an unattended death.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire along Kaumualii Highway in the vicinity of mile marker 18. Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a woman’s body located in a ditch along the highway.

An autopsy is being scheduled to identify the woman and determine the cause of her death.

The incident remains under police investigation.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity, or this incident, is urged to call Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or Police Dispatch at 241-1711.

A black Lab mix dog was found roaming the area near the victim. Anyone who may have seen this dog is asked to contact police, as it may lead to more information pertinent to the case.