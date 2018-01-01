Prominent kumu hula and family robbed at gunpoint in their Mililani home

A well-known Mililani family is recovering from a chilling home invasion on New Year’s Eve where they were robbed at gunpoint.

Iwalani Tseu is a kumu hula of a halau on Oahu and in Japan.

The entertainer, along with her niece and daughter, a former Miss Hawaii USA tell us they were tied up and robbed by four men toting guns.

The family said nearly 1 million dollars worth of family heirlooms were stolen, but they tell us that’s not what matters to them.

This was not how the Tseu family pictured the new year to begin.

The family tells us they were getting ready to head out to a party for New Year’s Eve when suddenly, four men with masks appeared inside their home.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The four men came in through the family’s unlocked back door, wearing masks and long-sleeved hoodies.

Tseu, her daughter Aureana, and her niece were forced to lay on the ground while the suspects tied up their hands and put a gun to their heads.

The family said the suspects went through the house and stole precious family heirlooms like black pearls, Hawaiian bracelets, gold necklaces, diamonds, even a strand of Niihau shell lei.

While this happened, other family members were in the garage and neighbors were playing in the street as fireworks went off overhead.

“When you’re tied up, [as a] local girl, I don’t think to have a gun in the back of my head in my own home on New Year’s Eve. To have my mom come out, telling them, aunty just tell us where it is. Who else in the house,” Aureana Tseu said.

“I’m going to have faith in that… that people will not tolerate this happening, and their gonna help their Aunty Iwalani. They know I’m a no-nonsense lady, but not even for me, for a mother, a sister, an ohana of any sort, we gotta band together. We gotta stop this crime, together,” Iwalani Tseu said.

The family said while they’d like their family heirlooms back, what’s more important to them is for the community to stay vigilant and work together to keep each other safe.

Honolulu police are investigating.

Anyone with information should call police.