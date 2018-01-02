Ask a Specialist: Taking Charge of Your Health in 2018

As we begin a new year, what’s one of the most important things you can do for your health in 2018? The answer? Find a primary care provider, if you don’t already have one. So what is a primary care provider or PCP, and how can they be good for your health? Find out with Dr. Darlene Ramones, family physician at The Queen’s Health Care Center in Kapolei, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

If you want to start taking better care of your health in the New Year, and you don’t have a primary care physician, you can find one by calling the Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.

Dr. Darlene Ramones, is part of The Queen’s Health Care Centers, which brings the Queen’s brand of high quality health care to your community. With seven locations on O‘ahu, Hawaii Island, and Kauai, The Queen’s Health Care Centers provide primary care and a wide range of specialists at locations that are convenient for you and your family. Dr. Ramones practices at the Kapolei location; you can reach them at 674-9500. For more information, go to http://www.queenshealthcarecenters.com/