Australian man in homemade boat rescued off Maui

The U.S. Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan helped a 62-year-old Australian man in a homemade sailing boat roughly 3.5 miles off the coast of Maui.

The Coast Guard says it received a report at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, from a commercial passenger vessel, Trilogy V.

According to crew members, the boater flagged the vessel down and asked for assistance. He appeared disoriented and was having trouble making it into port.

Officials say the man left Panama approximately 104 days ago and was on his way to Australia when weather forced him into Hawaiian waters.

He did not have communication equipment, nor an engine, and his sails were in poor condition.

“Being disoriented while at sea in a vessel with no communication capabilities aboard can be deadly if not handled quickly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Schlereth, a boarding officer and engineer at Station Maui. “We commend the good Samaritan for recognizing the complications and contacting the proper authorities to initiate a rescue.”

The Coast Guard towed the 30-foot sailing vessel Kehaar Darwin to Sugar Beach, Maui.

Customs and Border Protection personnel will interview the mariner before he resumes his voyage.

Officials urge all mariners to have proper safety gear aboard their vessel prior to departure, and file a float plan with a friend or family member with the route and approximate time of return.