Can stolen heirlooms be recovered? What happens and how to protect your belongings

On New Year’s Eve, kumu hula Iwalani Tseu and her family were targeted in a chilling home invasion.

They say armed and masked robbers tied them up and stole nearly $1 million worth of jewelry passed down from generation to generation.

Former Miss Hawaii USA Aureana Tseu recounted the scary moments: “As they were talking, all I hear is whispers, like ‘Brah, I thought you said this house had plenty. Watchu like do now?'”

Cybercrimes expert Chris Duque says the robbery was targeted.

“Somehow they got information, maybe through a third party or maybe from personal knowledge, of what these ladies had in their home and how their home was set up,” he said.

Duque is a retired Honolulu police detective, and now works as an investigator with the prosecutor’s office. He calls the rise in armed robberies “unnerving.”

“Back in the day, you used to only think it happens on the mainland. Now it happens on our island, and it scares me,” he said.

Duque says the jewelry, many of which are unique Hawaiian heirlooms, could be anywhere, on- or off-island.

Thieves have been known to dismantle the jewelry and sell it that way to throw off investigators.

Duque says he wouldn’t be surprised if it’s being sold online or taken to a pawn shop.

Anyone trying to sell to a pawn shop has to show a picture ID to prove he or she is over 18, provide a thumbprint, and fill out a bunch of paperwork — some of which are sent directly to HPD.

Police can track down sellers at pawn shops.

As they investigate, Duque says there are ways to protect yourself:

Photograph your valuables so police have a better chance at tracking down your items if you’re robbed.

Refrain from posting about your expensive items on social media.

“This is the age of social media. Too much information, TMI,” Duque said. “On your profile, it has where you live. With all this information out there, whoever sees it can find your address. If you’re not home 24/7, you’re ripe for the picking.”

Meanwhile, HPD urges the community to lock up their valuables.

“If it’s not something that you’re using all the time and it’s something expensive, very important to you, consider getting a safety deposit box,” advised Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers.