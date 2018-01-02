City closes Kakaako park for maintenance, anti-graffiti pilot project

A park in Kakaako is closing for a month for maintenance and an anti-graffiti pilot project.

The closure of Mother Waldron Neighborhood Park will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, to 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Maintenance work includes landscaping, irrigation system repairs, replacement of water features, aerating and fertilizing grassy areas, weeding, tree trimming, and additional repairs and upgrades to the comfort station and storage room.

“The comfort station has been closed for a few months, and mainly it’s because of repeated acts of vandalism. Most recently, we found that the lighting system has been broken and tapped into. Our staff found wires attached to it,” said Jeanne Ishikawa, deputy director of the city Department of Parks and Recreation. “So we have repeated attempts of vandalism at the comfort station which we’re going to try to improve.”

The city says it has been working with outreach providers and state counterparts to ensure the homeless who live there were offered services and shelter.

“Most of the clients quite honestly are service resistant. They’re all familiar with the services that are available,” said Marc Alexander, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing. “There are three providers that have regularly been coming out to this area, and so we will continue to offer those services. We know it can be particularly challenging.”

Meanwhile, a pilot project for the test application of anti-graffiti surface treatments to park walls will be conducted using products from Oceanit.

The potential benefit of these treatments include the ability to easily remove unwanted markings through simple manual scrubbing.

“We’re trying to ask for kokua from the community to keep eyes and ears open for us, let us know if they see anything suspicious happening in the park,” Ishikawa said.

During the closure, the city will relocate the weekly People’s Open Market, which is normally held at Mother Waldron on Mondays at 10:15 a.m.

It will be relocated to the Aina Moana (Magic Island) parking lot in Ala Moana Regional Park during the same time slot.