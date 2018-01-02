Crash involving bus and multiple vehicles blocks lanes on Paiea Street and Nimitz Highway

A crash involving a bus and multiple vehicle is blocking multiple lanes on Nimitiz Highway going eastbound in the intersection with Paiea Street.

HFD, EMS and HPD is on the scene.

Use caution when driving in the area.

More details to follow.

 

