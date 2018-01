Pali Highway was completely shut down Kailua-bound due to a crash Tuesday night.

According to police dispatch, the two-vehicle crash occurred at around 8:12 p.m. in the left lane before the tunnels.

It resulted in critical injuries.

All Kailua-bound lanes of the highway are closed at Waokanaka St. so police can investigate and clear the scene.

