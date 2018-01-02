Firefighters respond after smoke from vehicle triggers building alarm

Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Piikoi Street Tuesday after an alarm went off.

The call initially came in at 5:41 p.m. as a building fire at Piikoi Hale.

Firefighters quickly determined the alarm was activated by someone revving their vehicle’s engine, which produced a lot of smoke in an area with minimal ventilation.

Police officers blocked off a portion of Piikoi Street as fire crews responded.

A crowd of people gathered outside, though fire officials say no evacuations were ordered.

No one was hurt.