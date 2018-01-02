Governor asks legislature to cover possible transition, vacation payouts



The cost of leaving the office can be pricey, and taxpayers are left paying the bill.

The governor’s office is asking the state legislature for $742,285 in case Gov. David Ige is not re-elected later this year.

According to a spokeswoman for the governor, Hawaii Revised Statues Sec. 30-6 requires the administration to request $100,000 to prepare for the possibility of a transfer of executive power. In addition, the administration has requested $642,285, which would cover the cost of paying out vacation time for those currently on staff.

Both requests are typical in an election year, she says.

§30-6 Budget request. The governor shall include in the budget transmitted to the legislature, for each fiscal year in which the governor’s regular term of office will expire, a request for appropriation of $100,000 for carrying out the purposes of this chapter. [L 1972, c 126, pt of §1; gen ch 1985; am L 1988, c 9, §1]

So why ask for it now and how unusual is it?

Political experts expect Ige to have a tough battle in the primary election against current U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.

However, the governor’s spokeswoman says the request for money has nothing to do with that.

Rep. Sylvia Luke, chairwoman of the House Committee on Finance says it just doesn’t look good.

She explains it’s not for political reasons, but financially, it ties up money that’s not needed until the following year.

“I would think it’s bad optics anyway, because we don’t really know the true cost. For instance, the new governor may decide to retain some of those personnel. The other thing is they may go back in different sectors,” Luke explained.

She says she plans to deny the request, because if staff members are retained by the new governor or if they take another state job, the vacation payout would not be necessary. So the actual amount needed for the incoming administration is usually much less.

“In prior practices, that has not been the case. A lot of them go into different agencies of state government, so the amount I would say it’s kind of on the higher side of that, what the actual is going to be,” Luke said.

Luke adds that four years ago, then Gov. Neil Abercrombie made the same request. At the time, Ige was chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

“Governor Ige, who was my counterpart at that point, and I rejected it. He should kind of assume that’s what we’re going to do as well,” Luke said.

Luke says the best way to fund the transition is for the incoming administration to ask legislators for emergency appropriation.

At that point, they already know how many staff members are staying on.