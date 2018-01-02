Interest-free down payment loans available for first-time homebuyers on Oahu

By Published:

Qualified low-income and moderate-income families can receive interest-free down payment loans for home purchases on Oahu.

The city Department of Community Services is administering $535,000 in Federal HOME funds for the loan program, and is accepting applications from applicants’ mortgage lenders for loans up to $40,000.

Loans will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified households.

“This federal funding can help Oahu families purchase a home and save thousands of dollars in interest payments,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Interested families are required to apply for a loan through a mortgage lender after being approved for a first mortgage.

To qualify, applicants must provide five-percent of the purchase price as a down payment and complete an approved homeownership course.

A home inspection is also required, but there is no cost to apply.

For more information, call the Department of Community Services Loan Branch at 768-7076.

