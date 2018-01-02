It’s Your Money: What to buy and what to skip in the new year

If you started 2018 with a resolution to save money, here are a few tips to keep your goal on track.

Here’s what to buy (and skip) during the month of January, based on NerdWallet’s analysis of historical sales cycles.

Buy: Christmas decorations. At this point, there might not be a lot of selection left on the shelves, but you can find discounts as much as 90 percent off.

Skip: Toys. The discounts are just so-so, plus your kids are probably set with what Santa brought them for Christmas.

Buy: TVs. The end of football season marks the beginning of television deals. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 4, so expect prices to drop toward the end of the month.

Skip: Mattresses. Great deals on mattresses happen in February, when Presidents Day sales bring discounts.

However, January is a good time to buy some sheets as many stores host white sales to clear out their bedding and towel inventories.

And while getting in shape might not be on your resolution list, you might want to consider it for the sake that now is the time to buy fitness gear.

Athletic gear and gym memberships are usually discounted. Just don’t waste your cash on a membership you’re not really sure that you’re going to use.