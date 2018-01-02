January training advisory for Schofield Barracks

Local military units are scheduled to conduct various activities here in January that may be heard by surrounding communities.

  • Jan. 6-8: Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks
  • Jan. 10-12: Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks
  • Jan. 14-21: Army helicopter aerial gunnery, Schofield Barracks. Training will occur during nighttime hours.
  • Jan. 29-31: Army mortar training, Schofield Barracks

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors.

Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations. Should you hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com.

