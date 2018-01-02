Maui man dies after crash involving dirt bike

A Maui man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash on Christmas Eve in Kula.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at around 12:22 p.m., police say a Honda multipurpose vehicle was making a left turn from Lower Kula Road onto Pulehuiki Road when it collided with a dirt bike traveling in the opposite direction on Lower Kula Road.

The operator of the dirt bike was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. He died on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The Maui Police Department identified him as Graden Miguel, 52, of Kula.

The driver of the Honda wasn’t seriously hurt.

The road was closed for about three hours as police investigated.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are pending further investigation.

This was the 18th traffic fatality for Maui County in 2017 as compared to 23 last year.

Overall, police report a 22-percent reduction in traffic fatalities from 2016 to 2017.