Rainbow Warriors open Big West season at Long Beach State

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens Big West Conference play on the road with a pair of games in Southern California, beginning with a meeting versus Long Beach State on Thursday, Jan. 4. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT.

The Rainbow Warriors enter their sixth season in the Big West. The ‘Bows have won one title (2015-16) and have never finished lower than fifth place. The media preseason poll pegs the team in fifth-place, the exact spot where they finished last year.

This will be second straight year and third time in six seasons UH opens Big West action on the road. UH was 3-5 in Big West road games last year and is 2-3 in Big West openers since joining the league in 2012-13.

UH plays Long Beach State in a conference opener for the first time ever. The Rainbow Warriors have won just once in 10 visits to The Pyramid and are 0-5 there since joining the Big West.

The Bows have been getting a scoring punch of late from junior Sheriff Drammeh who is averaging 16.2 ppg in the last six contests, including a pair of 20-point performances. Jack Purchase has regained his shooting touch, shooting nearly 50 percent on three-pointers in his last four games and pouring in a team-best 22 points in UH’s last win vs. Howard.

Following its game at Long Beach State, UH will travel to CSUN where they have won three straight years .

Game 14

Who: Hawai’i (9-4, 0-0 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (6-10, 0-0 Big West)

When: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT

Where: The Pyramid (4,200) – Long Beach, Calif.

Television: ESPN3. Sam Farber (pxp), Dave Miller (analyst), and Olivia Phelps (sideline).

Streaming Video: ESPN3.com/Watch ESPN app.

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (51-26). Dan Monson is in his 10th season at LBSU (176-169)

Series Information: LBSU leads, 14-9.

About LBSU: The 49ers played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the Big West with 11 of its 16 games on the road…LBSU is 3-2 at home this year…Gabe Levin leads the team in scoring and rebounding (15.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg)…Bryan Alberts (14.0 ppg) leads the Big West in 3FG made/game (3.2), while Deishuan Booker is the league’s top assist man (5.7 apg).

#HawaiiMBB