Suspects wanted after Hawaii island woman forced into trunk at gunpoint

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men and a woman who are wanted for questioning in connection with a kidnapping in Puna.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 30.

At 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a call of a kidnapping from a Hee Street address in Hawaiian Beaches.

Witnesses reported that a 31-year-old woman staying at the residence was struck in the face with a tire iron before being forced into the trunk of a sedan at gunpoint.

The suspects left with the victim in a sedan with a shattered back window.

At 5:30 p.m., one of the male suspects turned himself in at the Pahoa Police Station. He was released about five hours later pending further investigation.

At 5:32 p.m., police were notified that the victim had been dropped off and was found at the Hee Street residence. She was taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center where she was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still seeking three individuals in connection with this incident.

Joshua Sosa is a 25-year-old Keaau man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Claude Carvalho Jr. is a 32-year-old Pahoa man, 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nikki Nasario is a 26-year-old Pahoa woman, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be operating a maroon 1998 Toyota sedan, license plate HCD 702 with a shattered back window.

The public is advised against approaching these individuals as police consider them to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts or information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or Todd.Pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.