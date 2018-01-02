Tips for keeping New Year resolutions

A new year is a great time to make positive changes in your life.

Brandi Kiana-Jo is a life coach and event planner. She gives us some tips on ways to stay on track with your New Year’s resolutions.

Kiana-Jo has an event coming up on Saturday, Jan. 20th. “Girlfriends” is a monthly networking event about empowering women and strengthening sisterhood. For this month’s event, they’ll have guided meditation, yoga, essential oils and an art activity. For more info, go to oneExperience.guru/girlfriends

info@oneExperience.guru