Ask HPD: What advice can you give parents about teens “sexting?”

My teenage daughter recently sent a nude photo of herself to her boyfriend, who then posted the photo on social media. What advice can you give to parents and teens?

“Sexting” is when an individual shares a nude photo of him or herself via cell phone or online.

This type of activity can have severe consequences for the parties involved. Sending and/or receiving sexually-explicit images of people under the age of 18 is illegal and a felony offense. Sex offender and child abuse charges may apply. You could face charges of production, distribution, and/or possession of child pornography.

Never take nude or semi-nude photos or videos of yourself. Although photos and videos can be sent privately, they can be easily shared with others. We encourage parents to talk to their teens about “sexting” and to monitor their phone and online activity.

