City to pay more to keep abandoned military cars off streets

The city will pay hundreds of dollars per vehicle as part of a temporary deal to keep abandoned military cars from cluttering city streets.

For the last three years, All Island Automotive Towing held an exclusive contract with the city.

The deal ended in December, and no other tow company wanted to take over.

As an incentive, the city offered All Island a deal to get the company to stay to buy more time.

Abandoned vehicles owned by military members who have left the state have plagued the island for years.

Tow companies say they were losing money storing hundreds of abandoned cars on their property.

Military members are protected under federal law.

All Island said it wasn’t worth it financially to keep its exclusive contract with the city, but eventually agreed to the emergency deal city officials came up with:

The city will pay All Island $200 for any vehicle owned by a military member that’s been stored for more than 45 days.

The city will also pay $150 for every unclaimed vehicle if it can’t sell it in a public auction.

There’s also a $25 fee all car owners must pay for the first week a car is stored at the tow yard, and $20 for every day after that.

The point is to help free up storage space for tow yards, since the cars are filling up tow lots, making it hard to store emergency-towed vehicles.

Honolulu City Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi says she wants clarification on how the city is paying contractors to fix the abandoned military vehicles problem.

“We went into this new contract where there’s one contract into this entire island. Then that person issues subcontracts to other tow companies,” said Kobayashi. “We just want to know what is happening. We can’t afford to waste any more money on any kind of contract that’s not working out well.”

Kobayashi has scheduled a public hearing with the Department of Customer Services on Jan. 23.