Donation allows hospital to provide special send-off for discharged children



Children leaving Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children now have a special send-off to celebrate their road to recovery.

The hospital was recently gifted a miniature, so-called “discharge train.”

It comes with a special button that symbolizes the train’s last destination: home.

“I think it’s a tough time to be in a hospital, and children are children, and they need magical and fun things to do when they’re in the hospital despite their illness,” said hospital CEO Martha Smith. “When they go home, they will actually ride a train out of the hospital instead of a wheelchair.”

The train was the vision and dying wish of Bob Douglas, an 82-year-old Maui man who recently died of cancer.

He reached out to the hospital after his best friend’s son and wife experienced the hospital’s life-saving care first-hand with the premature birth of their daughter.

The train comes with a license plate that reads “POWRDBYBOB.”

Douglas also donated a discharge train to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.