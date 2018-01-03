Hawaiian Humane Society takes in lost, stray animals during the new year



The Hawaiian Humane Society always takes in a lot of animals at the start of the new year because many of them get scared by the loud fireworks and firecrackers, and they take off.

So how do they reunite pets with their owners, and what do families have to do to make sure their dog or cat doesn’t end up going home with someone else?

The Hawaiian Humane Society says since New Year’s Eve, 76 stray animals were brought in. Thirty-six of them have already been reunited with their families.

Compared to last year around this time, there were 71 stray animals with 43 that returned home.

“The stray animals can include animals just are lost, but can also include animals who are abandoned, so we don’t know the exact reason why they are stray,” said Suzy Tam of the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Since the beginning of the year, 40 stray animals still remain at the humane society. If one happens to be your pet, you don’t have a whole lot of time to claim it.

If your cat or dog has a microchip or any form of identification, you have nine days to pick up your pet. After that, the humane society can start the adoption process.

If the animal has no chip or ID, then you only have 48 hours.

So what happens if you were away on vacation and miss that nine-day or 48-hour window?

“If you are on vacation or anything, we’ll always try to make every effort to contact you. We’ll send you an email. We’ll call you. We’ll send you a letter to your home,” said Tam.

If you cannot claim your lost pet, you can call the humane society and give oral consent for a friend or family member to do the job for you.

“If you do have a microchip, update that contact information, because if we can’t call you or we can’t contact you, there’s no way we can reunite you with your pet,” Tam said.

We’re told families will need to prove that they are the pet owners.

Tam advises owners bring anything from a “picture ID, if you have photos of your pet, because not everybody does have that dog license or microchip.”

For a full list of lost animals, click here.