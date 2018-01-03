Hokulea arrives at Ko Olina for week of talk story, public tours

Hawaii’s historic voyaging canoe is now docked in Ko Olina.

Gorgeous weather and supporters greeted Hokulea Wednesday as she sailed into the marina as part of the Mahalo, Hawaii tour.

The canoe will be docked there for a week and you’re welcome to stop by and visit.

Crew members will hold tours and talk story with visitors.

Hokulea is scheduled to leave next Wednesday, but will return for a second visit Jan. 21 to Feb. 3.

A schedule of events is listed below. Click here for the latest information.

Jan. 4, 2 to 3 p.m.

Talk Story with the Women of Hokulea

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Aulani Conference Center

Meet some of Hokulea’s female voyagers who will share their first-hand experiences sailing on the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage and what it takes to become a crew member, captain and navigator. Featured crew members include Kaʻiulani Murphy, Lehua Kamalu, Noelani Kamalu, and Tamiko Fernelius.

January 4-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canoe tours at Ko Olina Marina

The public is welcomed to join crew members aboard the Hokulea while she is docked at Ko Olina Marina and learn about daily life at sea. (Validated parking at Ko Olina Marina available for tour guests.)

Jan. 21 to Feb. 3

Hokulea returns to Ko Olina Marina (schedule of canoe tours to be announced)

As part of the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s educational mission, the Hokulea crew, in partnership with Ko Olina Resort will be welcoming Oahu schools and the community to Ko Olina Marina to learn more about the legendary canoe and the importance of cultural and environmental stewardship.

Jan. 28, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

On-stage Conversation with Pwo navigator Nainoa Thompson and Hokulea crew

Four Seasons Resort Ko Olina

Thompson and crew will speak and answer questions about Hokulea and the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage. The event is open to the public with a suggested donation to PVS of $25 per adult and $10 per child. Registration will be available at www.fourseasons.com/oahu.