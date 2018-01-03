Honolulu EMS announces the need for more money

Lots of people called 9-1-1 for help last year. Now, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says it will need help this year.

The department posted a message on Facebook Wednesday.

It said more than 120,000 9-1-1 calls came into the EMS dispatch center last year.

With 18 full-time and two part-time ambulances, the department says it’s system is wearing down at an increasing rate.

On Monday, the EMS spokesperson talked about the stress on resources. “A lot of these calls were non emergency calls. non emergency calls don’t happen only on New Year’s Eve. we’d like to stress that throughout the year. and these calls have got to go down so our resources so our resources are available for the real emergencies. while we’re out on non related emergency, non emergency calls, we’re taking valuable resources away from people that need them ,” said Shayne Enright, Honolulu EMS.

Enright was not available to speak with KHON2 on camera Wednesday. But she told us, the department will need additional funding to open additional units to keep up with the growing demand.