The Honolulu medical examiner has identified Oahu’s first traffic fatality of 2018.

Peter Peralta III, 57, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Mailiili Road Tuesday night.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. near the Paakea Road intersection.

According to police, the Waianae man was likely speeding when he lost control of his motorcycle, slammed into a fixed object, and hit a fence.

He was not wearing a helmet.

It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.