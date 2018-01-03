Ward Village’s newest tower offers move-in ready units



Another condominium is going up in Ward Village.

A sales office just opened for Aalii, a 42-story tower that is slated to go up in what is now an industrial area off Queen Street, near Ward Entertainment Center.

The tower will feature studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, which will range from 349 to 835 square feet.

The difference with this development is that studios come fully furnished with smaller, smarter living in mind, and larger units can also be purchased under a turnkey package.

“We’ve worked with interior designers to come up with the best ideas, the best things to make your home efficient, make it work for you — everything from pots that stack, how do you space correctly, and you have this turnkey package that allows you to basically bring your clothes, bring your basics, but be able to start living in your home from day one,” said Todd Apo, vice president of community development for ‎The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Prices range from $400,000 to $1 million.

Aalii will also have a community roof deck, Lanai 42, that includes a lounge, fitness center, and event space.

