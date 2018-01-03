Wildlife officials respond after young monk seal hooked again

By Published: Updated:

Wildlife officials are monitoring a beloved monk seal after she got a hook stuck in her mouth for a second time.

RJ58, also known as Kaimana, was found with a one-inch circle hook in the left corner of her mouth.

Volunteers with Hawaiian Marine Animal Response monitored Kaimana as she rested on shore, while a NOAA Fisheries marine mammal response team removed the hook.

Kaimana was in good condition and immediately entered the water upon release, officials say.

This is the second time that Kaimana has become hooked.

Last September, she was seen with a treble hook and lure stuck in her lower lip. She was able to shake the hook free on her own.

Officials say public reports alerted them to Kaimana’s second hooking, and urge people to always report interactions with monk seals.

If you see a monk seal in distress, call NOAA’s hotline at 1-888-256-9840.

