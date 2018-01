Click for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

Westbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway was backed up Thursday due to debris on the road.

According to police, a vehicle hit the Gulick Avenue overpass, scattering concrete across all four lanes.

The incident occurred at 12:24 p.m.

Several lanes had to be blocked off as crews cleared the area.

Traffic backlog reached the Punahou Street overpass.