Police investigating hit and run fatal crash on Nimitz Highway

Police are now investigating a fatal hit and run incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 35-year-old male from Wahiawa was traveling east bound on Nimitz Highway when his car crashed into a traffic barrier.

The man then got out of his vehicle and for unknown reasons and walked to the shoulder lane then went over the concrete guard rail.

He plunged 40 feet onto North Nimitz Highway and was then struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene.

HPD says the vehicle is not located at this time.

The 35-year-old male was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Nimitz Highway on-ramp onto the H-1 West bound was closed, but is open at this time.

This is the second traffic fatality of 2018.

An investigation is ongoing.