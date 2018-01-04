Saint Louis star football player named All-American

2017 Cover2 Olin Kreutz lineman of the year award winner Fa’atui Tuitele was honored as a first-team All-American for the class of 2019 this week by MaxPreps.

Tuitele, a 6’4″ 300 pound defensive tackle was fantastic in his junior season for the Open Division state champion Crusaders, prompting a ranking of 29th in the nation in the class of ’19 by 247 sports.

The five-star recruit currently carries 22 scholarship offers.

Former Mililani star linebacker Palaie Gaoteote was named a first team overall All-American by MaxPreps after his senior season for Bishop Gorman (NV). Gaoteote will play in the Army All-American Bowl Saturday morning at 8:00 am HST, and the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium January 20th.