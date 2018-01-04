Suspects at large after woman tied up, brutally beaten in own home

Several people are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a Kaimuki woman, and the suspects are still on the loose.

Police say a woman was beaten and held against her will for hours by three men and two women.

An investigation is underway, but so far, no arrests.

We’re told the woman knew her kidnappers, and one of them threatened her, saying if she told the cops, she’ll be dead.

On Thursday, a detective revisited the scene of the brutal attack, which occurred on Tuesday.

According to sources, police were called to the home because the landlord wanted five people off the property.

We’re told the victim drove off with the suspects and that’s when the nightmare began.

The woman told police she was threatened and hit several times. One placed a cord around her neck and tried to strangle her.

She was taken back to her home, where we’re told she was repeatedly beaten with a metal pipe.

At one point, the victim said she was put in the closet and tied up by her neck.

Neighbors described hearing the commotion, and spotted a man acting as a lookout, sitting outside of the home.

“Men and women screaming at each other, a lot of things being broken,” said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

After a few hours of torture, the victim noticed no one was watching the door. She managed to escape and was taken to the hospital.

“She was super sweet. She never tried to cause any trouble with me. Her friends always did. I did get on her back to put her friends in place, I guess,” the neighbor said. “She told me she had trouble saying no. I guess she had an issue saying no to the people coming in.”