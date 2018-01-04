What’s Poppin’: Cha Cheeze and Lemon Kreme Frozen Kustard

Cheese cheese cheese! CHA CHEEZE is one of Primo Popcorn’s boldest and richest cheese flavors. They want you to start your New Year’s off right so they’ve got a “Buy one, Get one free” special, while supplies last. So hurry and get yours today!

Frozen kustard is back on Living 808. Lemon Kreme is just what you need after the heavy holiday season. Just a little sweet kreme with a touch of lemon. Mmmmm…..

Come check out all of their goodies at 120 Sand Island Access Road or online at www.primopopcorn.com.