The Flats at Puʻunui located on Kamehameha Schools land at 440 Keawe is a housing community developed in the heart of Our Kakaʻako, conveniently located near SALT at Our Kakaʻako. This project was developed under the Rental Housing Revolving Fund rental program. This program is a part of an effort to provide a spectrum of housing within the Kaka’ako community development district that is priced for residents within the moderate-income range.

