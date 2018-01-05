Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness

There are some problems in this world that seem unsolvable. But there is always someone who’s gonna work at finding solutions. Here in Hawaii it’s the Institute for Human Services that’s working tirelessly on the problem of homelessness. Kimo Carvahlo, Community Relations Director for the Institute, joins us to talk about their work.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

There is ONE opportunity each year for the public to volunteer with our homeless outreach team – this January 22nd is the National Annual Point in Time Count where we are required to count as many homeless people across the State of Hawaii to see how many people are homeless, who they are, and survey the institute’s progress and efforts in addressing homelessness in Hawaii. Volunteers will be trained by our homeless outreach teams on how to conduct the survey and will be well-taken care of with clip boards, flash lights, a light meal and refreshments. To sign up, visit www.ihshawaii.org or contact info@ihshawaii.org and 808-447-2810 for more information.