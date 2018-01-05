Entertainer Peabo Bryson to perform at Hawaii Convention Center

Published:

Peabo Bryson is coming to Honolulu.

The Feb. 8 Love Rocks! concert at the Hawaii Convention Center’s Grand Ballroom will mark the Grammy Award-winner’s first public concert in Hawaii.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Bryson rose to fame in the ’70s and ’80s, and won Grammy Awards for his performances in “Beauty and the Beast” (with Celine Dion) and “A Whole New World” (with Regina Belle).

The evening will be hosted by J Michaels and backed on stage by The J Michaels Band. Special guest for the evening will be Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner Danny Couch.

Reserved seating is priced at $60, $80, and $100. Limited VIP tickets are available for $200 each and includes prime seating and a meet-and-greet with Bryson, Michaels, and Couch.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tix.com.

