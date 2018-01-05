Full overnight closure scheduled along portion of Farrington Hwy.

All lanes of Farrington Highway will be closed in both directions between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard from 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

The closure is necessary for concrete overlay work on the Farrington Highway overpass as part of the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

All ramps will remain open during closure hours.

Westbound motorists will be diverted around the work zone via Kamokila Boulevard, Kapolei Parkway, and Kalaeloa Boulevard. Eastbound motorists will be detoured around the closure via Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and Wakea Street.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the closure.

In addition to the full closure, other daytime lane closures associated with this project are listed below.

Lane closure on the Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 through Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Wakea Street onramp and the Makakilo Drive overpass on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 through Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median construction.

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Farrington Highway offramp (Exit 1E) and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 through Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for overhead sign work.

HDOT advises motorists to prepare for the closures by checking traffic apps, mapping the best route, and adding extra travel time to their commutes. All roadwork is weather permitting.