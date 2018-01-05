Hawaii junior golfers to tee off with pros

Five of Hawaii’s most talented junior golfers are set to tee it up with five of the best the P.G.A. Tour has to offer.

It’s the annual Hawaii Tourism Authority Pro-Junior Challenge.

It’s set to tee off on Tuesday at 3:30 in the afternoon at Waialae Country Club, and it’s all part of Sony Open in Hawaii Week.

Junior golfer Davis Lee, a student at Mid-Pacific Institute, demonstrates how to best execute a pitch shot by letting the ball roll to the pin.

The Three Hole scramble gets underway on the 10th tee on Tuesday, January 9th, at 3:30. Admission is free.