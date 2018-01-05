Hilo man wanted for allegedly stabbing visitor on New Year’s morning

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help to find a Hilo man wanted for second-degree assault following a stabbing in Puna on New Year’s morning.

At 7:45 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1, a Nevada man visiting relatives on Hawaii island was taken by private vehicle to Hilo Medical Center’s emergency room after being assaulted in the Ainaloa subdivision.

The 25-year-old victim reported to police that during the early morning hours, he and a group of people were on King Kamehameha Drive when he got into a fight with one of the men in the group. As a result, the victim sustained stab wounds and a fractured skull.

He was treated for a fractured skull, a cut to his face, and a stab wound to his upper back, and was later released from the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Travis Nakashima. He is described to be 5 feet 5 inches and 140 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.