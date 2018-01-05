Introducing Waikiki by Moonlight

Waikiki by Moonlight is a new monthly performance from Hawaiian Music Hall and Walk of Fame and Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. It is open to the public and is at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound. Kuuipo Kumukahi, Manager of Hawaiian Culture and Community Relations, and Toni Lee, President of Hawaii Music Hall of Fame, joined us this morning with all of the details.

The first performance is January 6th at 7:30 p.m. at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound and future Saturdays will be closest to the full moon each month.