Kealoha’s alleged bank fraud victim pleads guilty to conspiracy

An alleged victim in the case against former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife, Katherine, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.

Ransen Taito was charged with felony conspiracy after authorities claim he signed false documents and lied to a grand jury.

The federal case against the Kealohas claims Katherine Kealoha was in charge of more than $167,000 set aside for Taito and his sister as part of a medical malpractice settlement involving their father.

U.S. attorneys allege Katherine Kealoha misused that money to pay for personal expenses.

According to court documents, Katherine Kealoha “would prepare false and misleading documents, and direct Taito to sign such documents, in order to make it appear that the funds previously held for Taito and (his sister’s) benefit in the Trust Accounts had already been paid to them.”

Documents further allege that Katherine Kealoha “would arrange to meet with Taito prior to testifying in the grand jury, and would coach Taito on how to falsely respond to questions posed to him in the grand jury. It was further part of the conspiracy that after Taito falsely testified, Kealoha would meet with Taito and (his sister) and discuss their false and misleading testimony before the grand jury.”

Taito’s attorney, Michael Green, previously told KHON2, “What she had explained to them was, ‘You know what, your mother got your money, and if you say you didn’t get your money, I’m going to be in trouble, but your mother’s probably going to go to jail.’ They absolutely believed her.”

“When he actually found out that his mother didn’t get his money, and that he had committed this kind of a crime, they came to see me. They were really upset,” Green said following Friday’s court appearance. “He wants to tell the truth. His sister wants to tell the truth, and they’re going to.”

Taito faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30.