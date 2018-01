New entertainment is on the way to Waikiki!

For details on Waikiki by Moonlight Kuuipo Kumukahi, manager of Hawaiian Culture and Community Relations and Toni Lee, president of Hawaii Music Hall of Fame, joined us in the Take2 studio.

It’s new monthly performance that open to the public and is location at the world-famous Kuhio Beach Hula Mound.

It begins Saturday, January 6, at 7:30 p.m.