Rainbow Warriors serve Juniata walking papers

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team needed just 76 minutes to dispatch Juniata 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 on day two of the Texaco Rainbow Warrior Classic Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) will meet USC (3-1) for the tournament championship Saturday. The Trojans defeated Stevens Institute of Technology in four sets in the day’s opening match to also improve to 2-0 in the tourney.

For the second straight night, UH head coachCharlie Wade tinkered with his lineup as 15 players saw action, including redshirt freshman setterJackson Van Eekeren who made his UH debut and finished with 11 assists and one ace.

Hawai’i, which extended its home win streak to 24 matches dating back to 2015, hit .491 for the match and tallied 12 aces, three by outside hitter Brandon Rattray and two each by Brett Rosenmeier, James Anastassiades, and Austin Matautia. Outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led the Warriors with eight kills, hitting .583 while Rattray chipped in with six kills and two blocks.

Quinn Peterson led Juniata (0-2) with five kills.

The Warriors scored the first seven points of Set 1 and served up three aces as they built a 13-3 lead. By the end of the set, UH had racked up four aces and 4.5 blocks and held the Eagles to -.130 hitting.

UH led 8-3 to start Set 2 and served three more aces to make it 15-8. Back-to-back aces by Rattray gave the Warriors a 19-10 lead and middle blocker Matt Larson posted his first career kill on set point.

The Warriors turned a tight Set 3 in a rout by reeling off eight straight points that included six Juniata hitting errors for a 17-8 lead.

Former Mountain Pacific Sports Federation rivals Hawai’i and USC will meet at 7:00 p.m., for the inaugural Texaco Classic title. Prior to that match, Division III foes Stevens and Juniata square off at 4:00 p.m.

