Rolovich adds experience with Banker to ‘Bows staff

HONOLULU – Former University of Hawai‘i assistant coach Mark Banker returns to Mānoa as a member of Nick Rolovich’s coaching staff. Banker will assume the role of assistant head coach/linebackers coach.

“Coach Banker’s experience and love of Hawai‘i made this an easy decision,” UH head coach Nick Rolovich said. “He not only cares about UH football but for the people of Hawai‘i and he appreciate the way the game is played here and the importance of football in the local community. His experience as a coach and recruiter of this state always stuck with him and the personal relationships he built with local families will only benefit our program in the future.”

Banker spent one year at UH as special teams and outside linebackers coach in 1995. He is a 36-year coaching veteran who turned Oregon State into one of the best defenses in the Pac-10/12. Most recently, he was Nebraska’s defensive coordinator from 2015-16.

Banker spent 12 years as OSU’s defensive coordinator (2003-14) before two seasons with the Huskers (2015-16) and made 10 bowl appearances with both teams. He was also defensive coordinator with the NFL’s San Diego Chargers from 1999-2001 along with stints with Stanford (2002), OSU (1997-98), USC (1996), UH (1995), and Cal State Northridge (1981-94).

At Nebraska, Banker’s defense ranked ninth nationally in rushing defense in 2015, allowing 109.8 yards per game and were Top 25 in third-down defense. In his final season in Lincoln, the Huskers ranked 14th nationally in interceptions (16) and was 30th in total defense (363.7).

Banker’s defenses at OSU regularly ranked among the top units in the Pac-12. While serving as defensive coordinator during his entire time in Corvallis, he also spent time coaching the linebackers and safeties. The 2007 defense was perhaps Bankers’ best unit, leading the nation in rushing defense while ranking eighth in total defense, fourth in sacks, and sixth in tackles for loss.

The 2006 squad finished third in sacks and led the nation in tackles for loss yardage while the 2003 defense ranked in the Top 10 in total defense, rushing defense, and interceptions. Five of his defenders were selected in the 2009 NFL Draft while more than 70 defensive players earned all-conference honors at OSU.

With the Chargers, Banker’s unit ranked 11th in the league in total defense and first in rushing defense in 2001. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Springfield College.

He and his wife Debbie have three children, Chris, Jayme, and Kelsey.

The Banker File

Hometown: Plymouth, Mass.

Education: Bachelor’s in Physical Education from Springfield College (1978)

Family: Debbie, wife; Chris, Jayme and Kelsey, children

Coaching Experience

2016: Nebraska, Assistant Coach (Defensive Coordinator, Safeties)

2015: Nebraska, Assistant Coach (Defensive Coordinator)

2003-14: Oregon State, Assistant Coach (Defensive Coordinator/Safeties and Linebackers)

2002: Stanford, Assistant Coach

1999-2001: San Diego Chargers, Assistant Coach (Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks)

1997-98: Oregon State, Assistant Coach (Secondary)

1996: USC, Assistant Coach

1995: Hawai‘i, Assistant Coach (Outside Linebackers/Special Teams)

1981-94: Cal State Northridge, Assistant Coach (Defensive Coordinator)

1979-80: Springfield College, Graduate Assistant (Offensive Line/Running Backs)

