Hawaii Swish open their season this weekend

It’s opening weekend for the Hawaii Swish of the American Basketball Association.

The franchises second year, but first as a championship eligible member of the ABA will tip-off on Saturday night against the Southwest Atlanta Warriors at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

The Black and gold bring back the team’s leading scorer, Leon Ballard of Chaminade who averaged over 20 points per game a year ago.

Team President, former Rainbow Warrior Geremy Robinson will also return on the court on the heels of ending the 2017 season with a 25 point performance against Las Vegas.

Head Coach Artie Wilson, who went 4-0 in the team’s inaugural season will once again stroll the sidelines and is confident that with a shot at the title now possible, his team will continue to impress both the league and the island fans.

“I’m hoping the fans, the 800-1,000 that came out last year on average will come back. I think we played a good brand of basketball last year. It was exciting, it was up and down the floor. I’m hoping (the team) will see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and want to get to that pot of gold, but the only way to get there is to compete and to compete at a high level and to be unselfish and continue to play for each other and do the things that we talked about for the last couple of months” said Wilson.

The Swish and Warriors will hit the Neal Blaisdell Center court on Saturday at 7:30pm.

2018 SWISH TICKETS

http://www.hawaiiswishaba.com/tickets/

2018 SWISH ROSTER

http://www.hawaiiswishaba.com/team-bio/

2018 Home Games @ Blaisdell Arena

Saturday, January 6, 2018 – Southwest Atlanta Warriors

Saturday, January 20, 2018 – Twin City Jazz

Friday, January 26, 2018 – Chicago Vipers

Sunday, February 4, 2018 – Akron Aviators

Sunday, February 25, 2018 – Memphis Jazz

Saturday, March 3, 2018 Geremy Robinson Hawaii Seniors Classic All-Stars Basketball Game

Saturday, March 3, 2018 – Kansas City Soul

**Game times 7:30P.M. Game times/dates subject to change.

Tickets will be available by December 20, 2017 at Blaisdell Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster.