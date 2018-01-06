Thomas nearly perfect to pace Rainbow Warriors past CSUN

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team got off to a fast start and never relented in a 65-46 win over CSUN Saturday night at the Matadome. UH improved to 10-5 overall and 1-1 in conference after picking up its first Big West as well as first road victory of the season.

Coming off an 89-81 loss at Long Beach State in its Big West opener on Thursday, UH responded emphatically with strong efforts on both ends of the court. UH shot 54 percent to take a 14-point halftime lead, and maintained a lead from wire-to-wire with a defense that held CSUN to just 28 percent shooting.

It was happy homecoming for senior forward Mike Thomas. The native of nearby Woodland Hills led UH with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while missing just one of his 11 shots. Thomas scored 18 of his points in the first half alone. Drew Buggs also enjoyed a big game with his first career double-double, finishing with 11 points and a season-high 11 assists.

Those performances helped UH continued it mastery over CSUN (3-12, 0-1 BW) with its seventh straight win the series, including its fourth straight year with a win at the Matadome.

Hawai’i left little doubt right for the start as the ‘Bows built a double-digit lead just three minutes into the game. UH expanded its lead to as many as 21 in the first half, before eventually taking a 38-24 lead into the locker room.

CSUN gained some momentum going into the locker room with a 7-0 run, however UH came right back to start the second half with seven unanswered of their own and were never seriously threatened after the break.

After giving up 50 points in the paint in its loss at LBSU, UH flipped the script against CSUN, doubling up the Matadors, 40-20, inside. UH also continued to share the ball effectively with 19 assists on their 25 field goals.

With the win UH, improved to 5-0 this year after a loss with four of those wins coming by double-digits.

The Rainbow Warriors now return to Hawai’i for four straight home games beginning with a contest vs. Cal Poly on Wednesday, January 10. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

