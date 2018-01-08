Affordable housing community prepares to open for families in need

The first tenants of a new affordable housing community are getting ready to move in.

Kahauiki Village opens this Friday on 11.3 acres of land located between Nimitz Highway, Keehi Lagoon Park, and Sand Island.

The community consist of roughly 150 modular homes previously built for Tohoku, Japan tsunami victims, and is aimed at providing homes for families.

“They all have to be families. They can’t be single individuals, and they all have young children,” said project developer Mel Kaneshige. “We want to be able to break the cycle of homelessness for these families by having them come here and have a fresh start.”

There are one- and two-bedroom units available starting at $725 a month, which includes all utilities.

There’s also a daycare and preschool on site.

The project was made possible via a public-private partnership with aio Foundation.

