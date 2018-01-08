Ask a Specialist: Prediabetes Prevention – Screen at 23

At the start of a new year, many of us start thinking about ways to live healthier. What screening should you do to find out if you have prediabetes or diabetes? Are you at risk for prediabetes and what steps can you take to prevent it? Find out with Naomi Fukuda, APRN, and Quality Coordinator for the Diabetes Management and Education Center at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Naomi Fukuda, APRN-Rx, BC-ADM, CDE, CPT, WCC, is the Quality Coordinator for the Diabetes Management and Education Center at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu. The center provides counseling and education for individuals with Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes. Programs include: Diabetes Self-Management Education, Medical Management, Medical Nutrition Therapy/Dietary Counseling and the Diabetes in Pregnancy Program. For more information, go to http://www.queenswestoahu.org/diabetes. Or call 691-3370.

You can also call the Diabetes Management and Education Center at Queen’s – Punchbowl at 691-4823.