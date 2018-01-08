Hawaii junior golfers to tee off with pros: Malia Nam

By Published:

Five of Hawaii’s most talented junior golfers are set to tee it up with five of the best the P.G.A. Tour has to offer. It’s the annual Hawaii Tourism Authority Pro-Junior Challenge. It’s se to tee off on Tuesday at 3:30 in the afternoon at Waialae Country Club, and it’s all part of Sony Open in Hawaii Week.

Junior golfer Malia Nam, who is a senior at Kaiser High School, and has signed a letter of intent to play golf at the University of Southern California, shows us how to effectively get out of the sand.

The Three Hole scramble gets underway on the 10th tee on Tuesday, January 9th, at 3:30. Admission is free.

