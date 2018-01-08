Holloway to defend featherweight title against Edgar at UFC 222

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against Frankie Edgar in Las Vegas on March 3.

Holloway and Edgar were originally supposed to meet in UFC 218 in Detroit last month.

Edgar was forced to withdraw weeks before the fight because of an injury.

Holloway wound up fighting Jose Aldo, and emerged victorious with a TKO late in the third round.

“Things happen, he wasn’t so lucky last time and he got hurt but we’re here now and I’m excited. It’s the fighting game. This kind of things happen. We’re ready for whatever. If you believe you are the best in the world then you should be ready to fight anyone at anyplace at anytime and defend my throne and let everybody know who is king” Holloway told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Monday.

Holloway, who is currently ranked fourth in the UFC pound for pound rankings has won 12-consecutive fights dating back to 2014, and was named the UFC’s Fighter of the Year for 2017 earlier Monday morning.

Despite not getting his wish of having his next title defense in Honolulu, Holloway remains committed to campaigning for a UFC Hawaii event and feels that as the organization continues to work at bringing an event to the islands, they have met him half way with the bout at the T-Mobile Center.

“Ah, man, I’m excited man. The train keeps rolling on. It’s not UFC Hawaii but it’s pretty damn close, so we’ll give UFC, Dana White and them and all the people around the world are going to be talking about why we should be coming to Hawaii. It’s the perfect place to do it. If it wasn’t Hawaii I wanted Vegas and they delivered. I got a lot of questions and we’ll see if I find the answers on March third” said Holloway.

