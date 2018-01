Mumps has become a growing concern as Hawaii’s ongoing mumps outbreak reaches 770 cases. As of Jan. 4, the count breaks down to 610 on Oahu, 108 on Hawaii Island, 49 on Kauai and 3 on Maui. This morning, Audrey Torres, Education & Training Manager at Adventist Health Castle, joined us with information about mumps symptoms, treatment, and prevention.

